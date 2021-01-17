ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Covid-19 claims18 more lives, infects 922 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP Updated 17 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 18 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,793 and 922 new cases emerged when 10,945 samples were tested.

A statement issued here from CM house on Sunday, he said that eighteen more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,793 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate, according to a CM House Statement.

Mr Shah said that 10,945 samples were tested which diagnosed 922 cases that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,577,063 tests have been conducted against which 235,576 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 213,624 patients have recovered, including 691 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,159 patients were under-treatment, of them 17,190 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 956 in different hospital. He added that the condition of 872 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 922 new cases, 721 have been detected from Karachi, including 219 from South, 190 East, 141 Central, 84 Korangi, 59 Malir and 28 West. Hyderabad has 38 cases, Dadu 32, Mirpurkhas 17, Badin 13, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 11 each, Larkana 9, Jamshoro 8, Kashmor 6, Ghotki and Umerkot 5 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Sujawal 3, Kamber 2, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Thatta 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Covid-19 claims18 more lives, infects 922 others

