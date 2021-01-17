India all out for 336, trail Australia by 33

BRISBANE: India were all out for 336 late on the third day of the fourth Test at the Gabba on Sunday, 33 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

The Indians were led by unlikely batting heroes Shardul Thakur (67) and Washington Sundar (62), who put on a record seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba of 123 runs.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with 5-57.

Australia will face a testing 20 minutes batting before the close of play.