Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday re-elected Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as its party president.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has been elected the party’s secretary-general. Both were elected unopposed as no candidate came forward to contest their roles.

A spokesman of the PML- Q said that the internal election process for the party was started in October last year across Pakistan from the tehsil level.

Shujat expressed gratitude to the provincial party chiefs for reposing their trust in his leadership.

