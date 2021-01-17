PTI, MQM-P agree on early census

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed on holding next national census before its schedule, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced here on Saturday.

A special committee of federal cabinet and a technical committee have been established, Federal Minister Planning and Development Asad Umar stated while speaking to the media along with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after both sides held meeting at MQM-P headquarter.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who led the PTI side, endorsed the views of both the leaders when he announced that federal government would not delay the census once the special committee and technical committee concluded their workings.

Siddiqui said 2017 census results evoked reservations not only in Sindh but also in Balochistan and KP.

Asad Umar said as per the decision of federal cabinet, a special committee, headed by Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haq has been established which would formulate its recommendations. These recommendations would pave for new census.

Earlier, delegation of PTI visited MQM-P headquarter to discuss a joint strategy between the federal coalition partners in the upcoming Senate elections, by-polls, and overall political situation.

During the meeting they discussed the census issue, overall political situation besides cooperation between the PTI and MQM-P in the Senate election and by-polls on vacant seats of the provincial assembly.

MQM-P reminded the PTI of its promises with the party before joining the federal coalition.

The matter of delay in implementation of the Karachi development package and other uplift projects was also put forward before the PTI delegation.

