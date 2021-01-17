ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK president calls for expanding Kashmir resistance movement

Recorder Report 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan called for frequent review of priorities on Kashmir by expanding the Kashmir resistance movement across the world in order to compel powerful countries and decision-making institutions to speak in favour of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Kashmir liberation movement and our national responsibilities’ organised by various Pakistani national institutions, the AJK president said India is certainly responsible for the agonies of the Kashmiri people “but we must not forget the characters like Sheikh Abdullah who had played the role of facilitators for India to grab a major part of the disputed state.”

He said the Kashmiris who are being slaughtered like animals by the Indian army are part of the body and soul of the Pakistani nation, and it is our national responsibility to save them from the worst tyranny.

About international support to the resistance movement, he said although support of international civil society, different parliaments of the world, human rights groups and media to the just cause of Kashmiri people has been rampant since 2019, silence on the part of the governments has been noted.

He further said the reoccupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, declaring it part of the Indian Union and to change the demography of the occupied territory was just one phase of the Indian plan, and in the next phase, India wants to invade Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which India had revealed by issuing new maps and through public statements made by their leaders time and again.

About the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said that more than eight million people of the occupied state have been kept under siege by the Indian Army for the last 16 months where youths are being killed in fake encounters by falsely declaring them as terrorists.

He said Kashmiri children as young as nine, 10 and 11 years old have been arrested and imprisoned where they are subjected to the worst torture to force them to abandon their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination.

On the other hand, he added that two million Hindu citizens from various parts of India have been brought and settled in Kashmir to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory, and this process was still going on a fast track.

In response to a query, he said the impression that Kashmir resistance movement was confined to only border areas was not correct, adding that details available of martyrs in Kashmir by the Indian army shows that they belong to all parts of the occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that none of the leaders of the resistance movement including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Musarat Alam Butt, and others belonged to the border areas, which is proof that the freedom movement was Kashmir-wide and people from all walks of life and schools of thought were part of it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Masood Khan AJK Syed Ali Gilani Kashmir resistance movement Sheikh Abdullah

AJK president calls for expanding Kashmir resistance movement

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.