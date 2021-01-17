ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Maryam raps rulers for corruption, inefficiency

Recorder Report 17 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Terming Broadsheet scandal as a slap on the face of the PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday they (sitting rulers) trapped into it, they are so corrupt that they demanded a commission from the firm.

Talking to media here today, she said, “The Broadsheet scandal is a slap on the face of the PTI government; their lies have come before them.”

Maryam slammed the government over the controversy surrounding the settlement paid to the Broadsheet, the asset recovery firm and said, “they (sitting rulers) tried to use Broasdsheet against Nawaz Sharif but the Almighty has once again vindicated him.”

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said, “Imran will be left alone and his advisers and ministers have started understanding the truth.”

She said that Imran Khan is an inexperienced player and the PTI government has been exposed. “Lahore was a beautiful city and now they have turned it into a garbage dump,” she said. Answering a question, Maryam said that the Opposition parties would hold a big protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19. When a journalist asked about Bilawal Bhutto’s absence from the ECP protest, she said she was not aware of it.

