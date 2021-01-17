ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian canola futures mixed

Reuters 17 Jan 2021

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures ended mixed on Friday, weighed down by losses in larger oilseed markets on profit-taking after recent rallies.

Canola prices still hold upside, and any declines in the near term are unlikely to be as steep as soybeans and soyoil, which have risen faster of late, a broker said.

March canola rebounded late to settle up 10 cents to $687.80 per tonne, but retreated from the previous day’s contract highs. The May contract, which was nearly as active, finished lower.

March-May canola spread traded 4,185 times.

Chicago Board of Trade corn and soyabean futures fell, with traders taking some money out of the market after prices surged to multi-year highs earlier in the week. Euronext February rapeseed futures and Malaysian March palm oil futures fell.

Soybeans Palm Oil CBOT soyoil oilseed canola Canola prices

Canadian canola futures mixed

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.