Shehryar Afridi grieves over passing of Musharraf's mother

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former president Pervez Musharraf's mother who passed away in the United Arab Emirates after a long illness.

There is no substitute of Mother and it is a most precious asset of the universe that God has blessed to human, he said in his condolence message.

May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.