Pakistan
Shehryar Afridi grieves over passing of Musharraf's mother
- There is no substitute of Mother and it is a most precious asset of the universe that God has blessed to human, he said in his condolence message.
16 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former president Pervez Musharraf's mother who passed away in the United Arab Emirates after a long illness.
There is no substitute of Mother and it is a most precious asset of the universe that God has blessed to human, he said in his condolence message.
May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.
Nepali team creates history by scaling K2 in winter
Shehryar Afridi grieves over passing of Musharraf's mother
Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls
Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot
Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’
Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms
Punjab CM briefs PM about performance
Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts
Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia
‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft
Read more stories
Comments