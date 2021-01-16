ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany says answered Russia call for aid in Navalny probe

  • Navalny was evacuated to Berlin in late August for treatment after he fell violently ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow.
AFP 16 Jan 2021

BERLIN:Germany has transmitted to Russia transcripts of interviews with Alexei Navalny as part of its response to Moscow's request for assistance in its investigation into the poisoning of the Kremlin critic, Berlin said Saturday.

Navalny was evacuated to Berlin in late August for treatment after he fell violently ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

Tests carried out by Western countries including Germany have concluded that he was poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

He has said he will return to Russia on Sunday, flying with Pobeda -- Aeroflot's low-cost subsidiary whose name means "Victory" in Russian.

Germany's justice ministry said it "responded yesterday to the four requests for legal assistance from the prosecution office of Russia in connection to the murder attempt on Alexei Navalny in Russia".

Police investigators had questioned Navalny, who "provided extensive answers to questions sent through by the Russian prosecutor", said a spokesman for the German justice ministry.

The transcripts were transmitted to Moscow, he added.

"The government assumes that the Russian government will now take all necessary steps to clear up this crime against Mr Navalny," said the spokesman.

"All the information necessary in criminal investigations like blood and tissue samples, clothing pieces, are in, are available in Russia," he said.

Navalny has accused Russia's main security agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), of poisoning him on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement and refused to investigate the case.

Russia Alexei Navalny Berlin Moscow

Germany says answered Russia call for aid in Navalny probe

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters