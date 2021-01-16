ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Pakistan all set to meet Kuwait skilled manpower demands

  • The ambassador hope that the number of Pakistani laborers in Kuwait would increase in the future.
Ali Ahmed 16 Jan 2021

Boosting a high number of laborers, Pakistan is all set to meet the manpower demands of Kuwait, expressed Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider.

“Pakistan is ready to provide experienced and skilled manpower according to the demands of the Kuwaiti labor market,” said Sajjad, quoted Kuwait Times.

The envoy of Pakistan made these comments during a meeting with Director-General of the Public Authority for Manpower Ahmad Al-Mousa to discuss issues related to the Pakistani workers in Kuwait.

The ambassador hopes that the number of Pakistani laborers in Kuwait would increase in the future.

Back in September, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources announced that Pakistan is planning on sending 100,000 skilled workers to Kuwait.

A senior officer in the ministry said, “a formal request to this effect has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Kuwait, and the reply is still awaited.” In addition, he said that the government has boosted efforts to sign a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Kuwait and Pakistan, in hopes of ramping up the number of Pakistani workers to Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant Bukhari, pointed out that although an MOU would streamline a state-to-state workforce, Pakistanis could enter Kuwait for employment under an employer-employee agreement.

