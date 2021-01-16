PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the development and modernization of the agriculture sector was the top priority of the government.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore, PM Imran directed to address the issues pertaining to food security in the province.

He also instructed the Punjab government to take measures to increase agriculture production and its standard.

The prime minister said that the country’s progress is linked with the growers’ prosperity, adding that 60 per cent population was associated with the agriculture sector.

He asked the authorities concerned to focus on value-addition in the agriculture sector.