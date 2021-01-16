ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Govt makes tough calls when times get hard?

16 Jan 2021

EDITORIAL: The federal government employees have been demanding – through protracted demonstrations – the government raise their salaries. There was no increase by the federal government in their salaries in the ongoing fiscal year (FY20-21). In FY19-20, there was an increase of 10 percent in the salaries of grade 1-16 employees and 5 percent in salaries of grade 17-20 employees on ad hoc basis. Both Punjab and KP governments followed suit. In the case of Sindh, however, there was an increase of 10 percent (grade 1-16) and 5 percent (grade 17-21) in FY20-21 on a similar basis; and there was an increase of 15 percent across the board in FY19-20. That the economy has considerably slowed down ever since Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power is a fact. In order to curtail massive current account deficit, contractionary monetary and fiscal policies have been agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the lender of last resort; these are being implemented. Due to a steep currency depreciation and supply side shocks in the domestic food market, inflation is on the rise. The increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) since July 2018 is 23 percent, and the food basket prices are up by 34 percent.

The government employees are somewhat justified to clamour for an increase in their salaries mainly because of the fact that real wages are declining. The private sector story is not any different. There are wage freezes and other cost-cutting measures deployed in various industries. Covid-19 pandemic has magnified the impact and as per a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) survey, 20.76 million people have lost their livelihoods in the country due to lockdown. The situation is not satisfactory at all. It is going to be a tough call for the federal government to increase salaries across the board in the FY2021-22 budget. The IMF programme is expected to be back on track. There is a broad-based agreement on its contours; the issue of timing to put it back into effect is under deliberations. The government is obliged to adopt expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to mitigate the impact of lockdowns on the economy. The IMF programme is likely to be back once the pandemic eases and the unsavoury concomitant of fear subsides. Once that happens, there will be some rollback on expansionary policies. Interest rates may move up a bit. Fiscal deficit is not under control, and it’s difficult to impose new taxes. So at this point in time, it would be quite difficult for the government to increase the salary bill.

The Punjab and KP governments would likely follow in the footsteps of the federal government. However, the Sindh government is not concerned with the growing fiscal deficit. In the last two years, raise in salaries in this province has been higher than in other provinces. It may increase salaries this year as well. The question is what option does the federal government have and its likely impact on provincial and local governments, autonomous bodies, State-Owned Entities (SOEs) and the private sector? Strictly viewing through the fiscal lens in line with the IMF stipulations, there is no room for a salary increase but considering the inflation rate and the increase in the past two years by one province a 5 to 10 percent increase in salary structure of the federal government appears to be imminent. However, the federal government is required to be conscious or aware of the fact that its decision will surely be replicated by the provincial governments. Private sector, too, will be under immense pressure to increase salaries. It’s going to be a politically challenging decision; but the PTI government has so far been able to make some tough calls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Govt makes tough calls when times get hard?

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.