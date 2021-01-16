ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi up

Reuters 16 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars stood firm on Friday as the promise of massive US fiscal stimulus brightened the outlook for global growth and resource prices. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $1.9 trillion package to jump-start the economy.

That was a boon to growth-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie, which held at $0.7774, having stretched as far as $0.7805 overnight. It was up from a $0.7666 low early in the week, and not far from the recent high at $0.7819. It also reached some notable milestones on the cross rates, hitting its highest since late 2018 against both the euro and the yen while breaking major chart barriers.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.7218, but struggled to clear resistance at $0.7240. Support comes in at the week low of $0.7148, while the recent peak at $0.7314 stands as a major chart barrier.

Australian 10-year yields edged up to 1.09% but US yields rose even more so the spread between the two moved to -3 basis points. It had been as wide as +11 basis points in December.

The Australian government on Friday confirmed it would borrow A$230 billion ($178.71 billion) in the 2020/21 fiscal year, much lowered than feared when the pandemic first struck last year.

It also planned to sell a new Nov. 2032 bond line by syndication, extending a run of record offers that have drawn strong demand from overseas funds. The US currency was also undermined by a dovish outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who showed no inclination to taper asset purchases anytime soon.

The prospect of more US borrowing dented Treasuries and saw local bonds outperform. A surprisingly brisk recovery in the domestic economy means the Australian government needs to borrow a lot less than first projected.

Aussie, kiwi up

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.