LHC issues notice to govt on plea against re-opening of schools

  • He also pointed out that COVID-19 cases were rising in the country at present and it was bound to rise further with the opening of the schools.
APP 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to federation and Punjab government for January 19 on a petition challenging re-opening of schools from January 18 without observing SOPs to deal with COVID-19.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Faisal G Meeran in the public interest.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner pleaded with the court to declare re-opening of the schools from January 18 as illegal because the step was detrimental to lives of the students and their families.

He submitted that the step was announced without observing any safety and health measures, therefore, the schools should remain close till the provision of safe atmosphere, vaccine and transportation.

The counsel requested the court to order on-line classes for ensuring the safety of students and their families.

He also pointed out that COVID-19 cases were rising in the country at present and it was bound to rise further with the opening of the schools.

However, federal and provincial law officers submitted that as per notification, the teachers and other staff members had been asked to start preparation for implementation of SOPs.

They submitted that the decision was also subject to regular monitoring of the situation.

They also submitted that the National Command Operation Center had yet to make a final decision on the matter and its report would be submitted in the court.

They also sought time for submission of the report.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought replies by January 19.

