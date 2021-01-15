ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey's vaccine blitz tops 500,000 on second day of rollout

  • Ankara launched the nationwide programme on Thursday, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day.
  • We are an experienced country in implementing nationwide inoculation programmes.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

ANKARA: Turkey has vaccinated more than 500,000 people in the first two days of administering COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, health ministry data showed on Friday, among the speediest rollouts globally.

Ankara launched the nationwide programme on Thursday, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day. As of 1137 GMT, the total was 523,338.

The government has said the rapid pace has been helped by a nationwide distribution of the vaccines at the start of the week, and also by digitised health records and hospital services.

"We are an experienced country in implementing nationwide inoculation programmes. Our infrastructure is more than capable of conducting this programme in a controlled way. We will win the battle with the pandemic together," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

According to the Our World in Data website, some 2.69 million people have been inoculated in Britain and 2.16 million in Israel. In Russia, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday 1.5 million Russians had been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Indonesia, which is also using the Sinovac shot, has inoculated 15,301 people over the past two days, a senior health ministry official there said. The official rollout began Wednesday, but medical workers and selected public workers were injected on Thursday and Friday.

Worldwide trials of the Sinovac shot have shown wide-ranging efficacy rates, leading to some criticism.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received his first dose of the vaccine in Ankara on Thursday and urged other politicians to endorse the programme, calling on Turks to ignore criticism of the CoronaVac shot.

Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million COVID-19 infections and 23,000 deaths since March. After a month of weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews, the number of daily cases has fallen below 9,000, with a daily death toll of 170.

Sinovac Sinovac Biotech Ltd Sinovac vaccine Turkey has vaccinated

Turkey's vaccine blitz tops 500,000 on second day of rollout

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters