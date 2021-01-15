CAA imposes fine on Turkish Airlines for violating COVID-19 SOPs

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Turkish Airlines for boarding two passengers without proof of a negative RT-PCR test of the novel coronavirus.

As per the notification issued by the authority on Friday, the airline allowed two passengers to board its flight TK0584 from Istanbul to Lahore without proof of negative RT-PCR test.

The passengers are from Senegal, who came from Dakar and took a connecting flight from Istanbul to Lahore.

Both countries are listed as a Category B countries by Pakistan, which means that inbound passengers landing in Pakistan have to get a PCR test at least 96 hours before traveling.

Following the violation, Turkish Airlines has been fined for Rs100,000.

Any recurrent violation of COVID-19 related SOPs shall be dealt with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorization granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan, the CAA warned.

Turkish Airlines had previously been warned and fined for similar violations on October 13 and 21.