ANL 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.4%)
ASC 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.09%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.04%)
DGKC 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.27%)
FCCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.65%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
PPL 97.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 5.37 (0.11%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 128.51 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,057 Increased By ▲ 67.76 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,180 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as consumer, liquor firms retreat

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,496.98, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 11,287.27.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Friday, on track to snap four consecutive weekly gains, as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-US tensions also weighed on market sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96.

** For the week, CSI300 lost 1.4% and SSEC slipped 0.6%.

** Leading the fall on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index slumped 3.7% and the CSI liquor index dropped 5.6%.

** China Fortune Securities said in a report that market participants would need time and earnings from some leading firms to digest their lofty valuations, noting that the overall price-to-earnings ratio of liquor makers had doubled to 66 from the end of 2010.

** The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.

** Bucking the broad weakness, China's banking shares staged a strong rally on Friday, as more banks forecast upbeat earnings for 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

** Net profits of China's listed banks are expected to grow by 43.8% y/y in the fourth quarter of 2020, helping net profit for the full year return to positive growth, investment bank CICC said in a report, adding a substantial earnings improvement would be a catalyst for a rally in banking shares.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,496.98, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 11,287.27.

** Shares of Xiaomi Corp fell as much as 11.2% after the smartphone maker was included in Trump's Chinese military blacklist.

China shares China stock Asian stock Shanghai Composite Index Sino US tensions Singapore Exchange tokyo stock china midday stock CSI300 index fell

China stocks fall as consumer, liquor firms retreat

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters