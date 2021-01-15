ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
ASL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
AVN 91.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.23%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.43%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.51%)
FFL 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-7.23%)
JSCL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.42%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.97%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
POWER 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PPL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
UNITY 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (0.1%)
BR30 24,570 Increased By ▲ 61.3 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 98.36 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,190 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 policemen dismissed in Karak Hindu temple attack case

Amjad Ali Shah Updated 15 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has terminated 12 police personnel, including two station house officers (SHOs) over negligence in preventing mob attack on Hindu temple in Karak. Terry police SHO Rehmatullah and Banda police ASI Mujeebullah are among those who have been fired.

The Karak DPO said the cops were dismissed in light of the inquiry report into the attack. The report said the policemen showed negligence, carelessness and irresponsible behaviour during the attack. The policemen failed to protect the temple, the Karak DPO said.

On December 30, an angry mob had attacked and set ablaze the temple in Karak. Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said that 60 police personnel have been punished over incident as there is no place for incompetent people in the police. The provincial police chief said there is no space in the Police department for those showing negligence. He said he was clear from the start that anyone showing carelessness will be sent home.

The KP IG said the protection of the life and property of the public is a top priority of the police. On January 5, the Supreme Court directed KP government to rebuild the temple by recovering the amount from Maulvi Sharif - one of the prime suspects behind the demolition.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard a suo moto case pertaining to the demolition of site that consists of a temple as well as the shrine of a saint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

12 policemen dismissed in Karak Hindu temple attack case

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.