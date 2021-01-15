12 policemen dismissed in Karak Hindu temple attack case

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has terminated 12 police personnel, including two station house officers (SHOs) over negligence in preventing mob attack on Hindu temple in Karak. Terry police SHO Rehmatullah and Banda police ASI Mujeebullah are among those who have been fired.

The Karak DPO said the cops were dismissed in light of the inquiry report into the attack. The report said the policemen showed negligence, carelessness and irresponsible behaviour during the attack. The policemen failed to protect the temple, the Karak DPO said.

On December 30, an angry mob had attacked and set ablaze the temple in Karak. Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said that 60 police personnel have been punished over incident as there is no place for incompetent people in the police. The provincial police chief said there is no space in the Police department for those showing negligence. He said he was clear from the start that anyone showing carelessness will be sent home.

The KP IG said the protection of the life and property of the public is a top priority of the police. On January 5, the Supreme Court directed KP government to rebuild the temple by recovering the amount from Maulvi Sharif - one of the prime suspects behind the demolition.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard a suo moto case pertaining to the demolition of site that consists of a temple as well as the shrine of a saint.

