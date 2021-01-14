World
France to do at least one million COVID-19 tests per month in schools: PM
14 Jan 2021
PARIS: France will carry out at least one million COVID-19 tests per month in schools as part of a strategy to keep them open during the pandemic, Prime Minister Castex said on Thursday,
He also told a news conference that from Jan. 25 first-year students in higher education will be allowed to attend courses on campuses in small groups.
