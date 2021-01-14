ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021
Pakistan

Sindh Governor attends inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate in Karachi

  • He said the Prime Minister's vision is to develop Pakistan and to get this country out of debt for which we are working day and night.
APP 14 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed building of Turkish Consulate in Karachi.

The governor also visited newly constructed Consulate General compound in Karachi, said a statement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House.

Mevlüt Çavusoglu remained with the Sindh Governor for sometime and discussed matters of mutual interests including collaboration in trade and economic, investment, science and technology and education and cultural fields, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Governor’s House.

It was also discussed to exchange information, expertise and best practices for enhanced cooperation to effectively address the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the inauguration ceremony, the governor said “the government attaches utmost importance to the friendly ties with brotherly country - Turkey.”

He said that the world was changing and in this changing world Turkey was emerging as a new technology power. “Turkish companies have shown interest in investment in Pakistan and we welcome companies based on transfer technology,” he added.

He said “the Prime Minister's vision is to develop Pakistan and to get this country out of debt for which we are working day and night.”

The Turkish foreign minister in his speech said "Pakistan has a unique place in our hearts and we always support each other in difficult times.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended amongst others by Sindh Chief Minister, Ambassador & Consul General of Turkey; COMKAR, Pakistan Navy, DG Rangers Sindh and people from different walks of life.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mines and Minerals Development and Rural Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani accorded a warm welcome to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu on behalf of the Sindh Chief Minister at Karachi Air Port here, said a spokesperson of Sindh Minister for PHE.

Governor Sindh Turkish Consulate

