Pakistan
First Jamadi-Us –Sani on Friday as the new moon sighted
- Moon of Jamad-Us-Sani 1442 AH has been sighted.
14 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The new Islamic Hijri month of Jamadi-Us-Sani would commence from Friday, Jan 15, 2021 as the new crescent has been sighted, says a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
The notification quoting the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad, said that the moon of Jamad-Us-Sani 1442 AH has been sighted.
