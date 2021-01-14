First Jamadi-Us –Sani on Friday as the new moon sighted

ISLAMABAD: The new Islamic Hijri month of Jamadi-Us-Sani would commence from Friday, Jan 15, 2021 as the new crescent has been sighted, says a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The notification quoting the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad, said that the moon of Jamad-Us-Sani 1442 AH has been sighted.