World
Sweden registers 6,580 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, total deaths top 10,000
- The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 351 new deaths, taking the total to 10,185.
- The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.
14 Jan 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 6,580 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursday.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 351 new deaths, taking the total to 10,185.
The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
Appointment of legal counsel: Indian Govt not serious in Kulbhushan Jadhav's matters: IHC CJ
Sweden registers 6,580 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, total deaths top 10,000
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC
Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence
Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
Read more stories
Comments