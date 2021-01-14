Business & Finance
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
- Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5% last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5% rise and a 4.5% gain in November.
14 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's exports grew more than expected in December as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.
Exports rose 18.1% in December from a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15% after a 21.1% jump in November.
Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5% last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5% rise and a 4.5% gain in November.
China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November.
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment
Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF
Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries
PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July
EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions
Read more stories
Comments