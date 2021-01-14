ANL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

  • Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5% last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5% rise and a 4.5% gain in November.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China's exports grew more than expected in December as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.1% in December from a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15% after a 21.1% jump in November.

Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5% last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5% rise and a 4.5% gain in November.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November.

