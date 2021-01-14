ANL 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.59%)
AVN 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.19%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DGKC 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.44%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.67%)
JSCL 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.88%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
POWER 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.79%)
PPL 98.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.17%)
UNITY 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,603 Decreased By ▼ -73.55 (-0.3%)
KSE100 46,134 Increased By ▲ 42.52 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,257 Decreased By ▼ -29 (-0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei extends rally into fifth session, tech shares lead gains

  • Shares of brokerages advanced, with Nomura Holdings gaining 2.49% and Daiwa Securities Group rising 3.16%. Mizuho Financial Group added 0.21%.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average hit a fresh three-decade high on Thursday, extending gains into a fifth day as technology shares tracked a surge in US chipmaker Intel Corp and better-than-expected core machinery orders data lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei index rose 1.38% to 28,849.01 in the morning session, while the broader Topix climbed 0.86% to 1,880.40 and was on course for a sixth straight session of gains.

"The upward market trend is prompting investors to buy more stocks. Investors are buying stocks out of this 'fear of missing out' sentiment," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist, Monex Securities.

Chip-related shares led the gains, tracking a 7% jump in Intel shares after the company said it would replace its chief executive officer and that it expected to beat its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.

Advantest Corp gained 2.99% and Tokyo Electron rose 0.63%.

Other tech-related shares also rose after data showed Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November.

Murata Manufacturing Co rose 2.85%, while Yaskawa Electric jumped 5.65 Fanuc Corp climbed 1.2%, while SoftBank Group rose 3.45%.

Shares of brokerages advanced, with Nomura Holdings gaining 2.49% and Daiwa Securities Group rising 3.16%. Mizuho Financial Group added 0.21%.

Honda Motor edged up 0.31%, even after the company said it would halt output at its British factory next week due to COVID-19 related global supply chain issues.

Toyota Motor fell 0.14%.

The top percentage losers in the Topix index were GS Yuasa Corp, down 4.41%, JFE Holdings Inc, down 3.68%, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, losing 3.34%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Toyota Motor Corp SoftBank Group Takashi Hiroki Monex Securities. US chipmaker Intel Corp

Nikkei extends rally into fifth session, tech shares lead gains

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters