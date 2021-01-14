ANL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

  • The vote tally for impeachment stood at 232-197
  • At least, 10 Republican Congressmen voted in favour of an article of impeachment while four Congressmen did not vote
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Donald Trump has become the first president in American history who has been impeached for a second time by the US House of Representatives, a week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in a violent bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory, media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the vote tally for impeachment stood at 232-197. At least, 10 Republican Congressmen voted in favour of an article of impeachment while four Congressmen did not vote.

Trump has been charged with "incitement of insurrection" for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol. Trump's provocation resulted in temporarily suspension of counting of Electoral College votes and deaths of five individuals.

Similarly, four Indian-American House members also voted in favour of the impeachment.

The impeachment has now been moved to the Senate, which will conduct a trial and voting to remove the US president from office. The Senate will take up the matter on January 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

The attack on Capitol drew fierce criticism from US lawmakers who scrambled for safety as the mob took law and order into its hands.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, imploring lawmakers to uphold their oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign “and domestic”.

She said Trump must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. However, Trump took no responsibility for the bloody riot and instead asked his supporters to calm down.

Donald Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in 2020 to acquit him.

