Dalian iron ore futures inch up on restocking outlook, steel profits

  • China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months for Jan.13, underscoring the growing threat ahead of a major national holiday.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose on Thursday, extending gains for the second straight session, fuelled by restocking demand at mills and decent profit margins for steel products.

"(Mills) are currently at pre-holidays restocking period, adding that steel profits are good, there's a possibility that they will increase purchase amid concerns of transportation curbs due to the virus," Sinosteel Futures wrote in a note.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, edged up 0.5% to 1,044 yuan per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China was unchanged at $171.5 per tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

China's iron ore imports hit a record high in 2020 to reach 1.17 billion tonnes, data from the official customs office showed.

But December imports fell as the overseas market is recovering.

Other steelmaking ingredients fell, with Dalian coking coal down 2.5% to 1,652 yuan a tonne and coke down 0.4% to 2,738 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 0.1% lower to 4,289 yuan a tonne.

    • Hot rolled coil fell 0.1% to 4,424 yuan per tonne.

    • Stainless steel futures, for March delivery, slipped 0.8% to 13,810 yuan a tonne.

    • Steel mills in northern China's Hebei province are having to find more space for inventories as transportation restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of a resurgent coronavirus prevent them from sending out products to clients.

  • China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened.

  • China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months for Jan.13, underscoring the growing threat ahead of a major national holiday.

