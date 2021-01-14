KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.688 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,373.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 4.283 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.546 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.385 billion, silver PKR 803.445 million, crude oil PKR 228.942 million, platinum PKR 207.183 million, natural gas PKR 161.341 million, SP500 PKR 38.870 million, copper PKR 28.348 million and DJ PKR 4.967 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021