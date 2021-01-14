CBOT corn futures up to highest level

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rallied to their highest level in 6-1/2 years on Tuesday after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its US harvest estimate and its end-of-season supply forecast by more than expected in a closely followed report.

CBOT March corn ended locked up the 25-cent daily trading limit at $5.17-1/4 per bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since May 9, 2014. May and June futures were also limit-up.