ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton rally loses steam on dollar, profit-taking

Reuters Updated 14 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures slipped on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar and profit-taking precipitated a pullback from a more than two-year peak that was scaled on a bullish supply-demand outlook.

The cotton contract for March fell 0.74 cent, or 0.9%, to 80.96 cents per lb by 12:58 p.m. EST (1758 GMT), having touched its highest since Sept. 2018 at 82.08 cents earlier in the session.

“The dollar is performing better,” weighing on the market, said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate with StoneX Group.

Some investors could also be booking profits following the sharp rally post the WASDE report, Thomen added, referring to the US Department of Agriculture’s World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates.

The US dollar rose 0.4% against key rivals, making greenback-denominated cotton more costly for investors holding other currencies.

Cotton prices rose more than 1.5% on Tuesday after the WASDE report showed lower US production and ending stocks estimates for the 2020/21 crop year.

Market participants are now waiting for the weekly export sales report from the USDA due on Thursday.

Last week, the USDA’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 153,100 running bales (RB) for 2020/2021 were down 47% from the previous week.

Total futures market volume fell by 20,708 to 23,874 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Jan. 12 totaled 68,681 480-lb bales, unchanged from 68,681 in the previous session.—Reuters

