Corona positivity rate declines to 3.63pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The corona positivity rate declined to 3.63% in Punjab, as out of total 14005 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 509 fresh cases and 24 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 146,525 and death toll to 4,323.

With recovery of 147 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 130,912 in the province. On the other hand, as many as 2,973 recoveries were reported across the country taking the number of recovered people to 464,950.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 73,041 cases and 1,712 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,708 cases and 770 deaths, Faisalabad 8,049 cases and 374 deaths, Multan 8,870 cases and 314 deaths, Bahawalpur 3,778 cases and 127 deaths, Sargodha 2,690 cases and 109 deaths and Sialkot reported 3,084 cases and 126 deaths.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government is striving to overcome the virus of corruption as the past rulers have spread corruption virus everywhere.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said: “I salute our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff for rendering immense services during the corona pandemic. All leading countries of the world have appreciated Prime Minister for effectively leading the response during the corona pandemic.”

Sources in the Health department claimed that the government is striving to get the vaccine by February. The government is ensuring provision of Universal Health coverage to all families in Punjab, the sources added.

