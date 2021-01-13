ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Wall St subdued at open as stimulus rally cools

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 31084.88.
  • The S&P 500 rose 1.0 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3802.23.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday, as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 31084.88. The S&P 500 rose 1.0 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3802.23, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 15.6 points, or 0.12%, to 13088.012 at the opening bell.

