Markets
Wall St subdued at open as stimulus rally cools
13 Jan 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday, as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 31084.88. The S&P 500 rose 1.0 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3802.23, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 15.6 points, or 0.12%, to 13088.012 at the opening bell.
