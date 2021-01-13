ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister directs officials concerned to prioritize development schemes in Karachi

  • He said that charged parking system should be transparent and the bylaws of advertisement should also be made as it can increase revenue of the KMC.
APP 13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Local government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to prioritize the schemes that are in favour of the public in Karachi.

The Minister passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting at KMC building to review uplift works, said a statement.

He said that priority should be given to ongoing development schemes and the KMC has enough resources and if the same are utilized rightly there would be no need for any grant to KMC. We will request Chief Minister to issue funds to KMC, if needed, he said.

He observed that betterment was witnessed in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in all district municipal corporations after posting of Administrators.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Finance Advisor of KMC Afaq Saeed, Special Secretary Local Government Najeeb Ahmed, Director General Works and Services Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Local Government Minister's focal person to KMC Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that charged parking system should be transparent and the bylaws of advertisement should also be made as it can increase revenue of the KMC.

He directed the local government Secretary to hand over completed projects including Drig road underpass, Mehran underpass of the department to KMC.

The measures adopted by KMC for uplifting infrastructure of Karachi were discussed as well as future planning was done in the meeting.

The Minister hoped that civic facilities being provided to the people would be expanded and their issues be resolved.

He said that all issues could be resolved through right utilization of resources.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah kmc

Minister directs officials concerned to prioritize development schemes in Karachi

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters