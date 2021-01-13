Minister directs officials concerned to prioritize development schemes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Local government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to prioritize the schemes that are in favour of the public in Karachi.

The Minister passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting at KMC building to review uplift works, said a statement.

He said that priority should be given to ongoing development schemes and the KMC has enough resources and if the same are utilized rightly there would be no need for any grant to KMC. We will request Chief Minister to issue funds to KMC, if needed, he said.

He observed that betterment was witnessed in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in all district municipal corporations after posting of Administrators.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Finance Advisor of KMC Afaq Saeed, Special Secretary Local Government Najeeb Ahmed, Director General Works and Services Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Local Government Minister's focal person to KMC Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that charged parking system should be transparent and the bylaws of advertisement should also be made as it can increase revenue of the KMC.

He directed the local government Secretary to hand over completed projects including Drig road underpass, Mehran underpass of the department to KMC.

The measures adopted by KMC for uplifting infrastructure of Karachi were discussed as well as future planning was done in the meeting.

The Minister hoped that civic facilities being provided to the people would be expanded and their issues be resolved.

He said that all issues could be resolved through right utilization of resources.