Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Wednesday) where they discussed Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister House, Reaffirming the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Turkey political relationship, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of transforming it into a robust economic partnership.

The shared resolve on both sides to further upgrade trade, investment, defence, educational and cultural cooperation was reaffirmed.

Imran Khan thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and highlighted the detrimental Indian actions posing a threat to peace and security.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

In this regard, PM Imran highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and the imperative for all Afghan stakeholders to work for bringing down violence leading to ceasefire and securing an inclusive and broad-based political settlement.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of working to combat Islamophobia and promote better understanding of the reverence Muslims have for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and further build Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship to the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.