ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major markets end higher on oil price gains

  • Dubai, Abu Dhabi gain for 5th straight session.
  • Crude prices hit highest level since Feb. 24.
  • CIB best performer on Egyptian benchmark.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

Most major Gulf stock markets finished higher on Wednesday as oil prices jumped after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories, before rising global COVID-19 infections capped the crude price gains.

Brent crude rose to a session high of $57.42 a barrel, their highest since Feb. 24, before prices steadied.

In Dubai, the main index firmed 0.8% for its fifth straight session of gains, with the emirate's biggest bank Emirates NBD putting on 1.3% to finish as the best performer in the bechmark.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 1.5%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank tacked on 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index also strengthened for a fifth successive trading day, adding 0.6%.

The gains in the benchmark were mainly driven by United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), which added 1.2% on the day.

FAB on Tuesday said it has issued a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.20 million) five-year bond at 3.15%, the year's first yuan debt in the Formosa bond market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.3%, aided primarily by a 3.2% rise in healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co.

Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank firmed 2% and was among the best performers in the index.

In Qatar, the index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.8% gain in Industries Qatar.

Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, strengthened 0.2% after it on Tuesday reported 2020 net profit of 12 billion riyals ($3.30 billion), down from 14.4 billion riyals in 2019.

The profit was slightly above the 11.7 billion riyal mean forecast from seven analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index firmed 0.4%.

Commercial International Bank, Egypt's largest private bank, put on 0.4% and was the best performer in the benchmark, while tobacco firm Eastern Co added nearly 2%.

Gulf stock markets Brent crude Abu Dhabi index US crude inventories QNB

Most major markets end higher on oil price gains

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters