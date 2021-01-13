ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
COVID-19 vaccination center inaugurated in Nawabshah

  • The DC said corona situation was better in the district due to the adoption of administrative steps.
APP 13 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Divisional COVID-19 vaccination Center for preventive vaccination against Corona Pandemic was inaugurated at the Mother and Child Healthcare Center Nawabshah here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar performed the opening of the center and paid a detailed visit of the center.

The deputy commissioner said the Divisional COVID-19 vaccination Center has been established at Shaheed Benazirabad Division as a pre-preventive program for vaccination against coronavirus.

He said the vaccination would be available at the end of current month, adding that the frontline coronavirus combating heroes including doctors and paramedical staff would be vaccinated in the first phase while vaccination of patients affected and involved in different diseases would come in the second phase program.

He said the next would come administrative officials and staff health general public is included in the fourth phase for preventive vaccination against coronavirus.

The DC said all arrangements were finalized at Divisional COVID-19 Vaccination Center with necessary equipment and posting of doctors and paramedical staff to cater vaccination to 200 to 300 persons on daily basis.

The DC added that the corona pandemic situation was better in the district due to cooperation of the general public and adoption of administrative steps.

Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital and In-charge Divisional COVID-19 Vaccination Center, Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that apart from necessary equipment, eight doctors and paramedical staff comprising 20 persons are under training process. He said that males and females coming to the center would get separate facilities and waiting rooms for vaccination.

He said that in order to store the Covid 19 vaccination, a latest ILR system was arranged while special rooms are set up to combat any emergency situation.

Coronavirus COVID vaccine

