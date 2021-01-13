ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German spot surges on tighter wind supply

  • German baseload power for Thursday climbed 51.6% to 69.75 euros ($84.94) per megawatt hour (MWh).
  • German wind power is set to plummet 23.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 13.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

PARIS: German prompt power prices jumped with wind power in Germany expected to drop to just over a third of Wednesday's output, while the French price edged up.

German baseload power for Thursday climbed 51.6% to 69.75 euros ($84.94) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1055 GMT.

The equivalent French contract was up 4.7% at 72.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power is set to plummet 23.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 13.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Residual load is lifted on a significantly weaker wind supply day on day, Refinitiv analysts said, adding the the situation is neutral to bearish in the surrounding Central Western European area.

Power supply from wind turbines in Germany is set to drop again on Friday, the data showed.

French wind power is expected to rise by 1.8 GW to 7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2.2 GW as the Cattenom 1 and Blayais 1 reactors had unplanned outages.

France's power and gas unions called for strikes at French power groups Engie and other gas companies on Jan. 14 and at EDF on Jan. 19 over planned reforms.

On the demand side, Germany is expected to register a day-on-day consumption rise of 1.4 GW to 65.1 GW, the data showed.

French consumption is expected to fall 1.9 GW to 70.7 GW.

Average temperatures are expected to fall through the weekend in Germany, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, while the average temperature in France is expected to rise again on Thursday but start falling on Friday.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload power dropped 1.7% to 50.75 euros/MWh, tracking falling carbon prices.

December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances lost 1.9% to 34 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 reached its highest since April 2019 at $74.25 a tonne.

Refinitiv Eikon wind supply power prices

German spot surges on tighter wind supply

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters