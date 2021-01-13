ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 16.8 (0.34%)
BR30 24,620 Increased By ▲ 22.26 (0.09%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

  • Akram says that the BJP's Hindutva ideology is a threat to India's Muslim population
  • There is need to initiate immediate domestic actions to prevent the propagation of their violent ideologies, recruitment to and financing of these groups: Pakistani Envoy
Fahad Zulfikar 13 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that nationalist groups, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent group of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), should be outlawed like other terrorist outfits as they pose a clear danger to regional and international peace and security, local media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing the 15-member United Nations Security Council session, Akram said that "violent extremist supremacist groups" should be outlawed like other terrorist outfits.

“Such violent racist and extremist terrorism will inevitably breed counter-violence and validate the dystopian narrative of terrorist organisations such as ISIS/Daesh and Al-Qaeda," he mentioned.

He said that the BJP's Hindutva ideology is a threat to India's Muslim population.

The Pakistani envoy called for immediate steps to curb the rise of violent nationalism. He called on states to designate acts of violent nationalist groups, including white supremacists and other racially and ethnically motivated groups, as terrorism, just as the world has done in case of Al-Qaeda/ISIS and their affiliated groups

Munir Akram stated that there is need to initiate immediate domestic actions to prevent the propagation of their violent ideologies, recruitment to and financing of these groups. He requested the UNSC secretary general to present a plan of action to confront and defeat nationalist groups' extremist ideologies and actions

He demanded expanding the mandate of the 1267 Sanctions Committee to include nationalist terrorist groups like the RSS.

Akram also called upon the body to "address certain neglected manifestations of terrorism, one of which is the phenomenon of ‘state terrorism’", citing the situation in occupied Kashmir where Indian forces "are perpetrating war crimes, crimes against humanity, and against the occupied peoples in order to terrorise them into submission".

As new threats to global peace and security arise, Akram said, the world needs to expand and adjust its counter-terror strategy to "defeat terrorism in all forms and manifestations".

RSS Munir Akram UNSC session Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations nationalist groups violent extremist supremacist groups Al Qaeda/ISIS domestic actions outlawed

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters