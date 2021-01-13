ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Czech headline inflation eases to two-year low

  • The year-on-year rate slowed from a reading of 2.7% in November and was below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.6%.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

PRAGUE: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.2% on a monthly basis in December, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.3%, the lowest since December 2018, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

The year-on-year rate slowed from a reading of 2.7% in November and was below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.6%.

The headline inflation figure was below the central bank's prediction of a 3.0% year-on-year rise of prices for December. The bank targets inflation at 2%, with a +/- 1 percentage point tolerance band.

