ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Byco begins civil works on FCC, DHDS units

13 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, reached a key milestone in its Upgrade 1 project by beginning civil works construction on January 9, 2021 at the site earmarked at its refining complex for the construction of the project. In an Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 2, 2020, Byco had announced its plans to upgrade its refining complex with the installation of two major new additions to its refineries, namely the DHDS (Diesel Hydro Desulphurizing) Unit, and FCC (Fluidized Catalytic Cracking) Unit.

At the ground breaking ceremony, Mohammad Wasi Khan, Chairman, Byco’s Board of Directors, commented: “As per our planned schedule, Byco has commenced civil works for the installation of our DHDS and FCC units. The addition of the DHDS and FCC facilities to our refining complex will enable Byco to produce Euro 5 | Euro 6 compliant diesel and gasoline in Pakistan as per the government’s directive. The upgrade will enable Byco to reduce production of low value Furnace Oil and enhance our products’ quality, making them better for the environment as well as more valuable for our business and thereby will boost Byco’s profitability Insha’Allah. We are thankful to all our stakeholders, including our shareholders, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division; the Ministry of Finance; the Ministry of Commerce, OGRA and our financial institution partners.” The new units to be installed include, among others, the Diesel Hydro De-sulphurising units (DHDS), including its pre and post treatment plants which include an Amine System, Sour Water System and Sulphur Recovery plant; and the Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit FCC), including the pre and post treatment plants which include Vacuum Distillation, Selective Hydrogenation Process, Alkylation, Catalytic Naphtha Hydrotreater, Catalytic Reformer, Dimersol, Gasoline Merox, Sweet Frac, C3 | C4 Splitter and Gas Condensation Units. These additional processing units shall enable Byco to reduce the Sulphur content in the diesel it produces and convert furnace oil into gasoline and diesel.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Byco begins civil works on FCC, DHDS units

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Nandipur case: IHC rejects pleas against acquittal of Awan, Kiyani

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.