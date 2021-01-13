ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By ▼ -12.25 (-0.25%)
BR30 24,619 Decreased By ▼ -57.05 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,106 Increased By ▲ 14.36 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,224 Decreased By ▼ -61.77 (-0.32%)
Latam FX index rises

Reuters Updated 13 Jan 2021

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY: A gauge for Latin American currencies rose for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday, as hopes of recovery were buoyed by improving economic data from Brazil and Mexico, while a recent rally in the dollar cooled. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 0.5%, with Mexico's peso leading the advance.

The peso rose 0.6% against the dollar a day after data showed the Mexican manufacturing sector's recovery in November.

The Brazilian real gained 0.5%, after sliding to a two-month low against the dollar on Monday. The Chilean peso was among the few currencies which were lower on Tuesday, falling 0.7%, pressured by weakening copper prices.

