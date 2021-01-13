Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Updated 13 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 80.45 81.72 79.86 81.46 12:15 - 1.03 18313 80.43
Jan 12
May'21 81.12 82.35 80.60 82.17 12:14 - 1.00 10313 81.17
Jan 12
Jul'21 81.90 83.03 81.28 82.84 12:14 - 0.98 3146 81.86
Jan 12
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.