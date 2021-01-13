ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Pre-arrest bail: IHC directs formation of medical board to examine Zardari

Recorder Report 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed to form a medical board to examine the health condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari who is seeking pre-arrest bail in a matter pertaining to laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while hearing the petition moved by the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also extended his interim bail till January 28th.

After hearing Zardari’s pre-arrest bail plea, the court decided to form a medical board to review his health condition, and it directed the relevant authorities to constitute a medical board besides including medical superintendent (MS) of Ziauddin Hospital as a member.

The IHC bench directed to submit Zardari’s medical reports within two weeks, while it also accepted the petitioner’s plea for his exemption of personal appearance on the hearing.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek told he IHC that they have filed the bail petition on medical grounds, and the court has already granted bail to him in two other cases.

He continued that the former president is currently admitted to a private hospital due to his ailment.

Naek pleaded the court to constitute a medical board again in the case.

He added that Zardari is suffering from cardiac, diabetes, and chest ailments.

Moreover, the fresh medical reports of the former president were also submitted to the IHC.

The lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said they would not oppose the decision to form a medical board comprising medics from the government hospital of Karachi.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till January 28 for further proceedings.

Zardari’s application stated that the former president was discharged from the hospital last month and admitted again on November 22 after his health deteriorated.

This case is related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through joint accounts of Zain Malik, son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz, into fake accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

