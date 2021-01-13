Ceasefire violations Senior Indian diplomat summoned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned senior Indian diplomat on Tuesday, and lodged with him a strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 11, 2021, resulting in serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, a 10-year-old Mohammad Zaheer, son of Mohammad Rafique, residents of Mohri village, sustained serious injuries due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir Sectors of the LoC on Monday.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian-populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians, it added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it added that the Indian side was conveyed that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it stated, adding that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, it added.

