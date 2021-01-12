Law Minister forms sub-committee for Criminal Law Reforms

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has formed a sub-committee under chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Maleeka Bukhari to oversee the work on criminal reforms in order to expedite the finalization of the draft on Criminal Reforms by the deadline given by the Prime Minister.

He chaired a meeting of the taskforce on the Criminal Reforms on Tuesday and expressed his displeasure over non-participation by the representatives from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

He said that no objection would be entertained by any province, after the finalization of the draft in case of continuous absence of a representative from that province.

He directed that fresh notices be issued to the Prosecutor General Offices, Home Departments and Police Departments of all the provinces for the input.

He also said permanent representatives from each province must be deputed for the task so it could be completed in time.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Secretary Law, Raja Naeem Akber and representatives from Ministry of Interior and Home Department Punjab.