ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lauberhorn ski classic cancelled as UK tourist spreads virus variant

  • The aim was to prevent the virus from circulating in an uncontrolled way during the Lauberhorn races and thus endangering the participating athletes and officials as well as the local population and thus the further winter ski season in Wengen.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

ZURICH: This weekend's Lauberhorn, the longest FIS World Cup downhill ski race, was cancelled after Swiss officials raised fears that an especially infectious coronavirus variant was spreading in the town of Wengen after being brought in by a British tourist.

In addition to Saturday's 4.3 km (2.7 mile) men's downhill race above the town, other planned downhill and slalom events were also called off after COVID-19 testing in Wengen showed 60 infections, up from virtually none before mid-December.

"The aim was to prevent the virus from circulating in an uncontrolled way during the Lauberhorn races and thus endangering the participating athletes and officials as well as the local population and thus the further winter ski season in Wengen," race organisers said.

Traditionally, crowds of 35,000 attend the televised Lauberhorn race, which Switzerland uses to highlight breathtaking vistas that include the Eiger, Moench and Jungfrau mountains that rise to 4,100 metres.

Linda Nartey, the cantonal doctor in Bern, told a media conference on Tuesday that contact tracers were working "seven days a week, day and night" to map the Wengen spread, but the effort had yet to result in a slowing of infections of the U.K. virus variant in the community.

"We could trace all, or nearly all the cases, to a single person who travelled to Wengen from Great Britain," Nartey said. "In the meantime, the infections spread very quickly to the workers in Wengen."

Nartey said the British tourist should have gone into enforced quarantine, but failed to do so and was only isolated from the rest of the community after a positive test. The tourist eventually went into quarantine.

While Bern officials asked residents to remain at home and keep maintain social distance, the region's ski areas, like most Swiss resorts, remain open.

"Yes, we are open," reads the Wengen tourist website advertising that the Kleine Scheidegg and the Maennlichen ski areas, where the Lauberhorn race starts, still welcome visitors.

Switzerland has allowed ski resorts to remain open, unlike Italy, France, Austria and Germany, as it seeks to balance health considerations with efforts to protect its economy.

Switzerland has registered 127 infections caused by variants of the coronavirus, most from Britain but a few from South Africa.

COVID case skiers Lauberhorn FIS World Cup downhill ski race Lauberhorn race

Lauberhorn ski classic cancelled as UK tourist spreads virus variant

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters