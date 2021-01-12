Markets
Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face covering
- To help stem the spread of COVID-19, Tesco said it is also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children.
12 Jan 2021
LONDON: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Tuesday followed smaller rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons, saying it will not let anyone into its stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are medically exempt.
To help stem the spread of COVID-19, Tesco said it is also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children.
"To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this," it added.
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS tells Afghans
Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face covering
Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations
Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says
Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar
Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
Read more stories
Comments