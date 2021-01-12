Pakistan
People to face devastating situation in case of apathy towards corona SOPs: Asad Umar
12 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that Pakistan could face the devastating situation regarding COVID-19 if people would not adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.
Talking to a private news channel, he said people should take the coronavirus seriously otherwise it could spread again in the country.
He said United State, UK, India and Sweden are facing devastating situation regarding spread of Covid-19, but by the grace of Almighty Allah Pakistan is not facing such a situation.
He said 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses will be available in the country in March 2021 and front line workers including doctor’s paramedical staff will be vaccinated in first phase.
People to face devastating situation in case of apathy towards corona SOPs: Asad Umar
