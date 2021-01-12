Pakistan
No compromise to be made on merit in public sector universities: KP Governor
12 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said that no compromise will be made on merit and transparency in public sector universities of the province.
Presiding over a senate meeting of University of Technology Peshawar, he directed to conduct audit of the university from a third party within two months to ascertain the deficiency.
The Governor stressed the need for corrective decisions to push out the universities from crisis.
