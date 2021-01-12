ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Rupee gains one paisa against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160.1 and Rs160.9 respectively.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.37 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.38.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.1 and Rs160.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 49 paisas and closed at Rs195.00 against the last day’s trading of Rs 195.49, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 60 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs217.22 as compared to its last closing of Rs216.62.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.66 and Rs 42.74 respectively.

