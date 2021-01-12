ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

  • The Supreme Court of India will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had ruled out repealing the laws despite widespread protests from farmers and other workers’ groups across the country
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Jan 2021

(Karachi) India’s Supreme Court has paused the implementation of three new farm laws being fiercely opposed by farmers, who have been holding protests for more than a month on the outskirts of New Delhi, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had ruled out repealing the laws despite widespread protests from farmers and other workers’ groups across the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said on Tuesday there is no question of the government repealing agriculture laws fiercely opposed by farmers who are worried deregulation will reduce their incomes.

Tens of thousands of protesters camped out on the outskirts of the Indian capital and blocked national highways to protest against India’s biggest farm reforms in decades.

The Modi-led government said the laws enacted by parliament in September would increase farmers’ income through more private investments.

They aim to link potential bulk buyers, such as WalMart Inc, Reliance Industries Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd, directly with farmers, bypassing government-regulated wholesale markets and layers of commission agents.

